Raunchy ‘Wheel of Fortune’ guess has everyone in giggles, including Pat Sajak

Another week, another night of shenanigans on Wheel of Fortune.

In a slightly NSFW (not safe for work) moment this week, a contestant caused host Pat Sajak to crack up when she gave a cheeky, somewhat risqué answer to a puzzle.

It’s WWE Week on the gameshow, with professional wrestlers teaming up with regular contestants to solve puzzles in pairs.

But the show went off the rails Monday when wrestler Drew McIntyre and contestant Tracina Jones moved to solve the puzzle.

View image in full screen Tracina Jones guessed “Playing with balls” in the “Fun & Games” category. Wheel of Fortune / YES TV

“Playing with balls?” she blurted out.

And while her attempt to solve was wrong, it clearly tickled the other contestants, none more so than veteran wrestler Xavier Woods, who visibly struggled to hold in his laughter.

View image in full screen Mike Bozzuffi and Xavier Woods try to hold in their amusement. Wheel of Fortune / YES TV

The correct answer, offered by Woods’ partner Mike Bozzuffi, was “Playing with dolls.”

Even Sajak himself had a giggle as he approached the victorious pair.

“You’re trouble,” he told Woods.

“What did I do?!” Woods replied.

Fans of the show got a kick out of the antics, too.

“Playing With Balls?!” Wheel Of Fortune set her up 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/sKRrRsTHG8 — b ☆ ♡ (@baileyfrombatuu) March 27, 2023

Lady on Wheel of Fortune, with her whole spirit, shouted out an answer… "PLAYING WITH BALLS!" Nope, it was "Playing with Dolls" — WhiteLlamaPooPoo | Twitch (@WhiteLlamaPooP) March 27, 2023

A lady just guessed “Playing With Balls” as a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune and an opposing player LOST it. He might be my soulmate. ☠️☠️☠️ — Miranda Marie (@MirdaSheWrote) March 27, 2023

Even Woods, who wrestles under the name Austin Creed, shared a joke about his reaction.