Raunchy ‘Wheel of Fortune’ guess has everyone in giggles, including Pat Sajak

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:30 pm
Click to play video: '‘Wheel of Fortune’ solve attempt has WWE stars Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre fighting back chuckles'
‘Wheel of Fortune’ solve attempt has WWE stars Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre fighting back chuckles
WATCH: One contestant's attempt to solve the puzzle on this Tuesday's "Wheel of Fortune" episode had two members of the WWE locker room fighting back laughs - see why in the clip above!
Another week, another night of shenanigans on Wheel of Fortune.

In a slightly NSFW (not safe for work) moment this week, a contestant caused host Pat Sajak to crack up when she gave a cheeky, somewhat risqué answer to a puzzle.

It’s WWE Week on the gameshow, with professional wrestlers teaming up with regular contestants to solve puzzles in pairs.

But the show went off the rails Monday when wrestler Drew McIntyre and contestant Tracina Jones moved to solve the puzzle.

Tracina Jones guessed “Playing with balls” in the “Fun & Games” category View image in full screen
Tracina Jones guessed “Playing with balls” in the “Fun & Games” category. Wheel of Fortune / YES TV

“Playing with balls?” she blurted out.

And while her attempt to solve was wrong, it clearly tickled the other contestants, none more so than veteran wrestler Xavier Woods, who visibly struggled to hold in his laughter.

Mike Bozzuffi and Xavier Woods try to hold in their amusement. View image in full screen
Mike Bozzuffi and Xavier Woods try to hold in their amusement. Wheel of Fortune / YES TV

The correct answer, offered by Woods’ partner Mike Bozzuffi, was “Playing with dolls.”

Even Sajak himself had a giggle as he approached the victorious pair.

“You’re trouble,” he told Woods.

“What did I do?!” Woods replied.

Fans of the show got a kick out of the antics, too.

Even Woods, who wrestles under the name Austin Creed, shared a joke about his reaction.

