OHL playoff preview: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Barrie Colts

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Barrie Colts open their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series Thursday night when the two teams face off at Sadlon Arena.

The Bulldogs and Colts split their four-game series during the 2022-23 regular season, with each team winning once at home and a second time on the road.

Thursday’s matchup will mark the first time the Bulldogs and Colts will meet in the OHL playoffs.

Barrie, the sixth-highest-scoring team in the OHL with 284 goals, outscored Hamilton 19-17 in the four games. The Dogs netted 226 goals this season, which was tied for the fifth-lowest total in the league.

The Colts are led by forwards Evan Vierling (35 goals, 60 assists) and Ethan Cardwell (46 goals, 47 assists) who finished tied for the fifth and eleventh most points in the regular season.

Hamilton’s offensive attack is powered by forward Sahil Panwar (31 goals, 38 assists) and Nick Lardis (37 goals, 28 assists), who both arrived in Steeltown in a January trade with the Peterborough Petes.

Game 2 of the series will be played Saturday night in Barrie before it switches to Hamilton for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Tale of the Tape:

Barrie Colts (42-17-6-3)

Home record: 29-9-3-1

Road record: 21-8-3-2

Hamilton Bulldogs (33-30-5-0)

Home record: 16-16-2-0

Road record: 17-14-3-0

Game 1 – Thursday, March 30 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Sunday, April 2 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Tuesday, April 4 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Game 5 – Thursday, April 6 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

Game 6 – Monday, April 10 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.*

Game 7 – Tuesday, April 11 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

*if necessary