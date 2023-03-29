Body discovered after overnight shed fire extinguished in Grand Forks, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight shed fire this past weekend in B.C.’s Southern Interior turned out to be fatal.

Grand Forks RCMP said emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of 3rd Street for an outbuilding fire on Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, after Grand Forks Fire Services extinguished the fire, crews located a dead person inside the shed.

“The outbuilding was a shed structure, believed to be frequented by unhoused individuals,” said police. “The deceased has yet to be identified.”

RCMP said the incident is still under investigation, but there’s no indication that the fire is suspicious.

In other news, police say they’re also investigating a string of suspicious shrub fires from last week.

In all, emergency crews were called to five fires March 23-24, with each occurring during evening or overnight hours.

“The fires consisted of small to medium brush and grass fires,” said Grand Forks RCMP. “The cause of each of the fires has been deemed suspicious.

“On one of these occasions, emergency crews responded to a report of cedar bushes in the back yard of a residence had caught on fire. No further property or people were harmed.”

Police are urging local residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

