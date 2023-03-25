Be wary of dry conditions, says WKFR after grass fire extinguished

It may be cool outside, and snow is still visible in the mountains, but please be mindful of dry conditions.
That was the warning West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) issued on Friday evening after crews quickly extinguished a grass fire along the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive.
WKFR said the first crew on scene found a fast-burning grass fire with a nearby home that sustained minor damage.
“WKFR would like to remind the public that spring has arrived and with it comes a very dry grass season,” said the fire department. “Please take all precautions to eliminate any sources of ignition.”
Vernon fire department shares details of response to fatal fire
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Bird flu’s momentum in Canada worries experts: ‘Potential to become a pandemic’
- Biden’s chocolate gift an ‘unbelievable’ moment for its Syrian-Canadian creator
- A major Canada-U.S. border rule change is now in effect
- ‘One of the most dangerous jobs’: Former education worker on violence in N.S. schools
Comments