Canada

Be wary of dry conditions, says WKFR after grass fire extinguished

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 1:59 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
It may be cool outside, and snow is still visible in the mountains, but please be mindful of dry conditions.

That was the warning West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) issued on Friday evening after crews quickly extinguished a grass fire along the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive.

WKFR said the first crew on scene found a fast-burning grass fire with a nearby home that sustained minor damage.

“WKFR would like to remind the public that spring has arrived and with it comes a very dry grass season,” said the fire department. “Please take all precautions to eliminate any sources of ignition.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon fire department shares details of response to fatal fire'
Vernon fire department shares details of response to fatal fire

 

