Canada

Evening grass fire in downtown Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 1:42 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department quickly extinguished a grass and brush fire in the downtown core on Friday evening. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department quickly extinguished a grass and brush fire in the downtown core on Friday evening. Global News
The Kelowna Fire Department made quick work of an evening grass fire in the downtown area on Friday night.

According to the fire department, the small blaze happened along Ellis Street and Manhattan Drive, around 7:15 p.m.

The fire department said the first arriving crew found a 20-foot by 10-foot grass and brush fire on Sunset Park Trail, behind Telus Park, off Manhattan Drive.

“The fire had also extended to two large pine trees. Given the fire’s location, crews had to advance approximately 350 feet of hose line to reach the fire,” said the fire department.

Trending Now

The fire was quickly extinguished and it did not spread. It has also been deemed suspicious.

In all, two fire engines and nine firefighters were on scene.

