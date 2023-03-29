Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP arrest 60-year-old for alleged impared driving after rollover collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 4:05 pm
Shown is a police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
Shown is a police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Orillia, Ont., detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a 60-year-old with impaired driving after a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 12.

On March 28, just after 11:00 pm, police responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision, where the vehicle left the roadway in Ramara, Ont.

OPP say the driver was arrested for alleged impaired driving and transported to a local hospital for observation.

Police say that the driver is currently a prohibited driver and is on a probation order not to operate a motor vehicle.

Read more: Muskoka Hospice calls on Ontario government for more funding to ‘remain viable’

As a result, the 60-year-old driver from Brechin, Ont., has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while prohibited, and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

This is the third collision involving impaired drivers in two days, OPP say.

Trending Now

Orillia OPP are reminding anyone who consumes intoxicating substances to find an alternative to operating a motor vehicle or vessel like calling a cab, ride share service, friend or family.

Click to play video: 'Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision'
Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision

 

More on Crime
CrashCollisionDrunk DrivingOrilliaOrillia OPPOntario Provincal PoliceRamaraOrillia OntarioImpared DrivingBrechin
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers