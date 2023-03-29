Orillia OPP arrest 60-year-old for alleged impared driving after rollover collision

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Orillia, Ont., detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a 60-year-old with impaired driving after a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 12.

On March 28, just after 11:00 pm, police responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision, where the vehicle left the roadway in Ramara, Ont.

OPP say the driver was arrested for alleged impaired driving and transported to a local hospital for observation.

Police say that the driver is currently a prohibited driver and is on a probation order not to operate a motor vehicle.

As a result, the 60-year-old driver from Brechin, Ont., has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while prohibited, and failure to comply with probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

This is the third collision involving impaired drivers in two days, OPP say.

Orillia OPP are reminding anyone who consumes intoxicating substances to find an alternative to operating a motor vehicle or vessel like calling a cab, ride share service, friend or family.