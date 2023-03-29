More photos, video released of suspect in assault outside Winnipeg law courts

Winnipeg police have released more photos and a video of a suspect wanted after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building.
The 20-year-old victim was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the courthouse around 5:45 a.m. March 17 when police have said a man began to follow her.
As the woman reached the entrance to the building on Kennedy Street, the suspect approached the victim, leading to a struggle.
The woman fell, and the suspect touched her on the lower body, before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The Sex Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Last week police released a photo of a male suspect.
On Wednesday police released further photos and published a surveillance video to YouTube.
Investigators describe the man as being 20-30, roughly five-foot-nine in height, with a larger build and long, dark hair.
In the video he is wearing a black letterman-style jacket with a red/white emblem on his left chest, a green shirt, blue jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.
He has a mustache, glasses and large headphones on his head with long dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
