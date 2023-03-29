Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More photos, video released of suspect in assault outside Winnipeg law courts

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 6:00 pm
Winnipeg police have released more photos of a suspect wanted suspect after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have released more photos of a suspect wanted suspect after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building. Winnipeg Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have released more photos and a video of a suspect wanted after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building.

The 20-year-old victim was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the courthouse around 5:45 a.m. March 17 when police have said a man began to follow her.

Read more: Winnipeg police release photo of suspect in assault outside Law Courts Building

As the woman reached the entrance to the building on Kennedy Street, the suspect approached the victim, leading to a struggle.

The woman fell, and the suspect touched her on the lower body, before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’'
Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’

The Sex Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Last week police released a photo of a male suspect.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday police released further photos and published a surveillance video to YouTube.

Investigators describe the man as being 20-30, roughly five-foot-nine in height, with a larger build and long, dark hair.

Read more: Police look for suspect after assault outside Law Courts Building

In the video he is wearing a black letterman-style jacket with a red/white emblem on his left chest, a green shirt, blue jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

He has a mustache, glasses and large headphones on his head with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

 

More on Crime
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeDowntown WinnipegLaw CourtsSex Crimes UnitKennedy StreetSt. Mary Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers