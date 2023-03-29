Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada ‘ready to act’ in event of market-wide banking stress: official

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian banks are stable, but ‘something is going to break’ in economy: experts'
Canadian banks are stable, but ‘something is going to break’ in economy: experts
Canadians may have had flashbacks to the 2008 financial crisis last week when it looked like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was spreading before Washington stepped in. The bank turmoil adds to the economic uncertainty caused by inflation, rising food and gas prices and high interest rates. Ahead of the federal budget announcement on March 28, "The West Block" host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Kevin Page, former Parliamentary Budget Officer and head of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy, and Lisa Raitt, former Conservative cabinet minister and vice chair of global investment banking at CIBC, about the state of Canada’s economy. – Mar 19, 2023
A senior Bank of Canada official says the central bank is keeping a close eye on the stresses to the global banking system ahead of its next interest rate decision and monetary policy report in April.

In a speech to the National Bank financial services conference, Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle says the bank is looking for any potential spillovers into the real economy from the recent banking problems in the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. regulators had to take control of Silicon Valley Bank as well as Signature Bank earlier this month to prevent wider financial problems amid a run on deposits, while Swiss authorities helped UBS to acquire Credit Suisse after its rival ran into difficulties.

Read more: Inflation cooled in February. How will the Bank of Canada respond?

Gravelle says global banks are more resilient today than they were 15 years ago, at the outset of the global financial crisis.

But he says the Bank of Canada is “ready to act” in the event of severe market-wide stress and provide liquidity support to the financial system.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision and monetary policy report is set for April 12.

