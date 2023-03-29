Lake Louise vehicle break-in suspect sought

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a vehicle break-in earlier this month.

Mounties said the incident happened in the parking lot at Lake Louise on March 4. An unknown suspect smashed the back window of a parked vehicle and stole items from inside.

Police also said the suspect tried to use the victim’s stolen credit cards at a Canmore business.

The suspect is described at six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a white ball cap, dark puffy jacket and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.