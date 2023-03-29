Menu

Crime

Lake Louise vehicle break-in suspect sought

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 29, 2023 12:49 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a vehicle break-in earlier this month.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a vehicle break-in earlier this month.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a vehicle break-in earlier this month.

Mounties said the incident happened in the parking lot at Lake Louise on March 4. An unknown suspect smashed the back window of a parked vehicle and stole items from inside.

Police also said the suspect tried to use the victim’s stolen credit cards at a Canmore business.

Read more: Lake Louise RCMP seeking carjacking suspect

The suspect is described at six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a white ball cap, dark puffy jacket and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a vehicle break-in earlier this month. Lake Louise RCMP/Provided

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

