Lake Louise vehicle break-in suspect sought

Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a vehicle break-in earlier this month.
Mounties said the incident happened in the parking lot at Lake Louise on March 4. An unknown suspect smashed the back window of a parked vehicle and stole items from inside.
Police also said the suspect tried to use the victim’s stolen credit cards at a Canmore business.
The suspect is described at six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a white ball cap, dark puffy jacket and dark pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
