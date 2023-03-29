Winnipeg man charged in historic sex assault case in Alberta from early 2000s

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 43-year-old Winnipeg resident for alleged sexual assaults that happened in Alberta between 2002 and 2004.

The investigation began in June 2021 by Three Hills RCMP after receiving reports about the sexual assaults.

“Through investigation, police have identified four alleged victims from multiple incidents at the Prairie College in Three Hills, spanning a two-year period from 2022 to 2004,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Derek Taplin, a resident of Winnipeg, was arrested by Winnipeg police Tuesday and brought to Alberta where he faces four counts each of sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual interference, sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe there may be more victims. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539.

There is no court date set at this time.

Three Hills, Alta., is located roughly 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.