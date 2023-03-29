Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Federal Budget 2023: Poilievre says Liberal plan an ‘attack on paycheques of hard-working Canadians’'
Federal Budget 2023: Poilievre says Liberal plan an ‘attack on paycheques of hard-working Canadians’
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by gains led by the energy, technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.94 points at 19,792.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 172.57 points at 32,566.82. The S&P 500 index was up 37.20 points at 4,008.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 134.63 points at 11,850.71.

Read more: Here are 5 ways Budget 2023 will impact your wallet

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 73.39 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was up 71 cents at US$73.92 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was down US$7.10 at US$1,983.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.09 a pound.

More on Canada
TorontoEconomyTSXstock marketCanada economyS&P/TSX composite indexToronto stock marketS&P/TSX composite
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers