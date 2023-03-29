New Brunswick proposes changes to speeding penalties

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government is looking to change how it fines drivers who are speeding well over the speed limit in the province.

Proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act will increase penalties for those speeding at excessive rates on provincial roadways.

Amendments also include a mandatory rewrite of the provincial road test and a change to the definition of an authorized emergency vehicle.

“In the interests of public safety, it has been the practice of the Department of Justice and Public Safety to require those who have let their licence expire for five years or more to re-take the written and road test,” wrote the Department of Justice and Public Safety in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The amendments would give the department statutory authority to re-test individuals whose licence has expired for five years or more.”

Penalties for driving at extreme speeds, or “stunting,” were previously capped out for drivers going 50 to 85 km/h over the limit. That penalty was once a $500 fine and five demerit points.

1:55 Highway workers raising concerns over road safety

Proposed amendments would create two categories for drivers speeding, including those going 50 to 80 km/h over the speed limit and those driving 80 km/h above the posted speed limit.

Drivers caught driving 50 to 80 km/h over the limit will face a $500 fine, five demerit points lost, and a seven-day vehicle impound.

Motorists going 80 km/h over the speed limit will face a $1,000 fine. Their vehicle will be impounded for 30 days and six points off their licence.

Story continues below advertisement

“After consultations with various organizations, groups and departments it was determined that the act needs updates to protect residents, police officers and peace officers,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin.