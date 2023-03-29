Woman critically stabbed during fight at Lions Park LRT station: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was left in life-threatening condition after being stabbed during a brawl at a central Calgary LRT station Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said the altercation happened around 8 p.m. at the Lions Park LRT Station beside North Hill Shopping Centre in the Hillhurst neighbourhood.

There was a fight involving five or six people on one of the platforms. Police said two people were stabbed and one of them, a woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police later said two other people were also in hospital — one with a head wound and another with a stab wound.

Three suspects were taken into custody, but police said investigators are still working to determine what charges will be laid.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigating a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Global News

The genders and ages of everyone else involved was not known.

The Lions Park LRT Station platform remained shutdown into the evening.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Calgary Transit said Red Line trains were not stopping on the outbound platform at Lions Park Station.

“If you are heading Outbound to Lions Park Station please connect with a Shuttle Bus at Sunnyside Station,” a tweet from the city transit provider said.