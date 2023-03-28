Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment

Vancouver to repeal single-use cup fee as of May 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 9:39 pm
A Tim Hortons employee hands out coffee from a drive-through window to a customer in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1st, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.

A statement from the city Tuesday says the 25-cent fee will be repealed along with the requirement for businesses to accept customers’ clean reusable cups.

Read more: Vancouver city council removes single-use cup fee in majority vote

However, it says businesses are still encouraged to accept reusable drinking cups and offer discounts to customers who bring their own.

The fee took effect at the start of last year as part of a strategy to reduce waste from single-use items.

The city’s statement says staff are to report back to council by the end of the year with recommendations for alternative policies to help reduce single-use cups.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver cup fee could be gone by May 1st'
Vancouver cup fee could be gone by May 1st

The motion to scrap the fee, put forward by Coun. Rebecca Bligh, says it did not result in a shift in consumer behaviour and came with negative consequences, including “equity impacts” on vulnerable people.

Read more: Vancouver mayor vows to axe controversial single-use cup fee by summer

The city says staff will take steps in the coming weeks to inform businesses and other stakeholders of the changes coming May 1.

It says the changes do not affect existing bylaws for single-use shopping bags, straws, utensils and foam containers.

British ColumbiaEnvironmentVancouver city councilVancouver PoliticsVancouver councilabc vancouvercup feevancouver cup fee
