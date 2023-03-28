Man faces armed robbery charges after Toronto ATM incidents investigated

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a man after a series of robberies at ATMs were reported in Toronto between December and January.

Toronto police said they received reports of multiple robberies which took place in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said a man would wait around an ATM and, once someone had used the machine, he would come up behind them allegedly “brandishing” a handgun.

Police said that, in most cases, the man would get his hands on cash and flee on bike or by foot.

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Ian Grell was arrested. Police said he was charged with five counts of robbery with a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges have not been proven in court.