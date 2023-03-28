Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers passes away at 45 after cancer battle

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan legislature member and former Global News broadcaster Derek Meyers has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The 45-year-old’s death was announced Tuesday at the legislature, putting the rest of the day’s proceedings on hold. A memorial was held in the afternoon.

Flags were lowered to half-mast.

Meyers was the MLA for Regina’s Walsh Acres after being elected in 2020.

“Derek has been a strong voice for his constituency and the city of Regina, a tireless advocate on behalf of everyone facing mental health challenges and a vital part of our government caucus,” read a social media post from Premier Scott Moe.

“I am blessed to have known Derek for the short time that I did. We have lost a bright, talented, personable MLA and a young father far too soon.”

Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. Derek passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer. Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people… pic.twitter.com/M9jSwDP5Ln — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 28, 2023

Justice Minister Christine Tell recalled fond memories with Meyers during the 2020 campaign.

“He was just so positive about his work, positive about his life, his family,” Tell said in an interview.

“He was someone that could talk to anybody at any time about anything.”

— With files from the Canadian Press