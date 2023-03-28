Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers passes away at 45 after cancer battle

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 7:03 pm
Saskatchewan Party legislature member Derek Meyers has died after a battle with cancer. Premier Scott Moe announced the 45-year-old's death on social media, calling him bright and personable. Meyers is pictured in a memorial photo, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party legislature member Derek Meyers has died after a battle with cancer. Premier Scott Moe announced the 45-year-old's death on social media, calling him bright and personable. Meyers is pictured in a memorial photo, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. TPH
Saskatchewan legislature member and former Global News broadcaster Derek Meyers has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The 45-year-old’s death was announced Tuesday at the legislature, putting the rest of the day’s proceedings on hold. A memorial was held in the afternoon.

Flags were lowered to half-mast.

Meyers was the MLA for Regina’s Walsh Acres after being elected in 2020.

“Derek has been a strong voice for his constituency and the city of Regina, a tireless advocate on behalf of everyone facing mental health challenges and a vital part of our government caucus,” read a social media post from Premier Scott Moe.

“I am blessed to have known Derek for the short time that I did. We have lost a bright, talented, personable MLA and a young father far too soon.”

Justice Minister Christine Tell recalled fond memories with Meyers during the 2020 campaign.

Trending Now

“He was just so positive about his work, positive about his life, his family,” Tell said in an interview.

“He was someone that could talk to anybody at any time about anything.”

— With files from the Canadian Press 

