Share

Crime

Boy, 15, punched at Bathurst station ‘without provocation,’ police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:10 pm
A man is wanted after an assault was reported at Bathurst Subway Station in Toronto.
A man is wanted after an assault was reported at Bathurst Subway Station in Toronto.
A man is wanted by police after he allegedly punched a teenager in a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said that, on March 23 around 9:15 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was on an escalator leaving Bathurst subway station when he was punched.

Police said that a man in front of him turned around and punched him in the face “without provocation.”

Read more: 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway attack: police

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old and around six-feet-two-inches tall. He had brown hair and a long brown beard, police said.

At the time of the alleged assault, he wore a multi-coloured hat with a black brim and white lettering. Police said he also wore a black hoodie, brown boots and black pants with a camo strip on the legs.

Toronto police announced in mid-March that they were ending extra patrols on city transit that had been introduced after several high-profile cases of violence on the Toronto Transit Commission.

That decision came after a late-January announcement that more than 80 officers working overtime shifts would patrol various locations on the TTC.

CrimeToronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionBathurst StreetTTC ViolenceBathurst StationBathurst station assaultBathurst Subway Station
