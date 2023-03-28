Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mark Weightman returns as president/CEO of the Montreal Alouettes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 2:55 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mark Weightman is back as president and chief executive officer of the Montreal Alouettes.

The club announced Weightman’s appointment Tuesday. He will take office April 11.

This will mark Weightman’s second stint with Montreal. He was with the organization from 1996 to ’16, serving as president/CEO from 2013 to 2016.

Read more: Media mogul and former Parti Québécois leader new owner of CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

Weightman takes over from Mario Cecchini, who served as interim president while the CFL negotiated the sale of the franchise to Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau earlier this month. Cecchini has since taken over as commissioner of the Quebec Major Hockey League.

“We want to welcome Mark Weightman back to the organization,” Péladeau said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be able to count on him and on his vast experience in professional sports, including football.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mark and I share the same vision for the long-term future of the team both in terms of its day-to-day management, its return to financial health and our desire to grow our group of core supporters at the stadium and in Quebec.”

Read more: CFL takes over ownership of Montreal Alouettes franchise

The team said Weightman, from Saint-André-d’Argenteuil, Que., will be counted on to bring stability to the organization as it heads into the 2023 season.

Trending Now

“I will work on this enthusiastically with all the colleagues who are already at work, whether they are in our offices or dedicated to football operations under the guidance of our general manager, Danny Maciocia,” Weightman said.

“There’s a lot of work to do before the regular season kicks off, like the draft and training camp, but we all look forward to introducing you to your 2023 Alouettes.”

Click to play video: 'Pierre Karl Péladeau buys Montreal Alouettes from CFL'
Pierre Karl Péladeau buys Montreal Alouettes from CFL
Advertisement
More on Sports
CFLCanadian Football LeagueMontreal AlouettesALSPierre Karl PeladeauMontreal footballMark Weightman
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers