A one-of-a-kind swim program in New Brunswick for indigenous youth with autism

Send this page to someone via email

A one-of-a-kind learn-to-swim program in Miramichi, N.B., has been launched to help save the lives of Indigenous children living with autism, who are at a higher risk of drowning.

“Most children with autism have a high attraction to water. They also have a tendency to not understand dangerous situations,” said Cindi Green, who is the coordinator for Autism Swim Miramichi.

Green started the program two years ago to teach water safety to any child on the autism spectrum while accommodating their sensory and learning needs.

Green said she received her certification through Autism Swim in Australia. She also works as an autism support coordinator for the North Shore MicMac District Council working with seven member nations.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can provide a fun, safe supportive activity for children who learn this way,” she said.

According to Canadian Drowning Research Centre Canada, Indigenous peoples are at a higher risk for drowning than non-Indigenous Canadians.

For children, Green said the risk is even greater.

“Children under the age 14 are 160 times more likely to drown,” she said.

Jessica Prisk’s son is enrolled in the program and works one-on-one with a swim instructor trained by Green. “His stepdad has a fear of stuff like this so it reassures him that he is going to be OK in the water,” she said.

Green said some families travel almost an hour each way to take part in the lessons. She added there is a strong sense of community and togetherness at the pool.

“I have often heard families and parents of children with autism say, ‘This is my child’s first activity,'” Green said.

6:36 Summer Swimming Safety Reminders

Green launched Autism Swim for Indigenous children two weeks ago with funding from a federal program called Jordan’s Principle “that helps First Nations children living in Canada access the products, services and supports they need,” according to the Indigenous Services Canada website.

Story continues below advertisement

In the pool is where, five-year-old Kassian Paul feels most at home, said his father, Alen Paul.

“It’s meeting all of his sensory needs, being in the pool,” he said.

“You feel like family because we share the same struggles,” said Paul, who watched his son canonball into the pool with ease.

Head instructor Emily Patterson is from Dorchester, Ont., and would like to see the program expanded into First Nations communities across the country.

“I am hoping that we can send all this training home and hopefully make a program like this,” she said.

“I would love to see this just spread,” Green said.

So would those parents who see no obstacles, but a world of opportunities in every splash.

“He is so passionate about swimming that I hope that someday that he — who knows? Maybe he becomes an Olympian,” Paul said.