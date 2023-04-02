Menu

April 8 – McGuire Financial

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted April 2, 2023 10:00 pm
McGuire Financial View image in full screen
A DIFFERENT KIND OF FINANCIAL ADVICE. McGuire Financial
McGuire Financial, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Today’s financial climate isn’t what it used to be; people are living longer, and goals have changed. Economic factors like rising interest rates and inflation influence how Canadians save, invest and plan. Whether your retirement is around the corner or in the distant future, knowing how to adapt to the current market is critical to your financial well-being. Discover how to build and preserve your money as the cost of living increases.

Join Glen Zacher on Talk to the Experts on QR Calgary – Talk on FM.

Visit https://mcguirefinancial.ca/ for more information.

inflationCost of LivingRetirementFamiliesFinancialQR CalgaryMcGuire
