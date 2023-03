Send this page to someone via email

Police have closed a northwest Calgary street after a collision on Tuesday morning, YYC Transportation reported.

According to a tweet published at 9:10 a.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of 14 Street N.W. at Northmount Drive N.W. are closed. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News a woman and a man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALERT: Traffic incident on 14 St at Northmount Dr NW, NB and SB lanes are closed on 14 St, please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/ddOP9umhRf — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 28, 2023

–More to come…