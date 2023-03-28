Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police continue probe into ‘targeted’ shooting near Collins Bay Penn

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 9:59 am
Kingston Police continue to investigate a shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary.
Kingston Police continue to investigate a shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary. Global Kingston
Kingston police are remaining tight-lipped about the search for suspects following a shooting outside Collins Bay Penitentiary.

Last Friday’s shooting at Bath and Centennial Roads sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police investigating shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary

At the time, police called it a “targeted” incident and said the suspects, considered armed and dangerous, fled the scene in a grey Honda.

They won’t say whether anyone has been arrested, or provide the condition of the shooting victim.

But they say the criminal investigations division is actively investigating the incident.

ShootingKingstonKingston PoliceCollins BayKingston shootingCollins Bay Prisoncollins bay penitentiary
