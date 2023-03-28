Kingston, Ont. police continue probe into ‘targeted’ shooting near Collins Bay Penn

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are remaining tight-lipped about the search for suspects following a shooting outside Collins Bay Penitentiary.

Last Friday’s shooting at Bath and Centennial Roads sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

At the time, police called it a “targeted” incident and said the suspects, considered armed and dangerous, fled the scene in a grey Honda.

They won’t say whether anyone has been arrested, or provide the condition of the shooting victim.

But they say the criminal investigations division is actively investigating the incident.