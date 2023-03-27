Menu

Crime

Oshawa man charged in connection with fraud investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 6:21 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 44-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers received a report that a man had allegedly fraudulently obtained investments in two schemes which garnered more than $770,oo0 in funds.

According to police, the first allegedly involved investors giving money to a company that would sell tickets to people who could then drop off excavation fill at a private site in Orono.

Read more: Durham police seek suspect after victim threatened

Police said there was no arrangement in place with the site for this to take place.

The second alleged scheme involved investors giving money to a paving company that purported paving contracts with two large companies in the Durham Region.

Police said the contracts never existed.

According to police, 44-year-old Peter Boychyn from Oshawa has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and was released on an undertaking.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and Crime Stoppers.

GTA lawyer shares close encounter with alleged fraudsters
