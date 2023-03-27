Oshawa man charged in connection with fraud investigation: police

A 44-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers received a report that a man had allegedly fraudulently obtained investments in two schemes which garnered more than $770,oo0 in funds.
According to police, the first allegedly involved investors giving money to a company that would sell tickets to people who could then drop off excavation fill at a private site in Orono.
Police said there was no arrangement in place with the site for this to take place.
The second alleged scheme involved investors giving money to a paving company that purported paving contracts with two large companies in the Durham Region.
Police said the contracts never existed.
According to police, 44-year-old Peter Boychyn from Oshawa has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and was released on an undertaking.
“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police and Crime Stoppers.
