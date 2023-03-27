Man arrested after bringing realistic replica handgun into Victoria nightclub: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria, B.C., say a man was arrested after allegedly bringing a realistic-looking replica handgun into a nightclub early Sunday morning.

In a media release, police said they were called to the club in the zero-block of Bastion Square around 2 a.m. March 26.

“Officers learned that the suspect had dropped what appeared to be a fully-functional handgun, picked it up and placed it in his waistband,” police said in the release.

“Security staff spotted the gun, created an action plan, called 911 and immediately moved in, disarming him within two minutes of spotting the weapon.”

Officers arrived and took the suspect, a Saanich resident, into custody.

Further investigation revealed the gun was a carbon dioxide-powered replica designed to shoot paintballs, rubber balls or pepper balls.

Victoria police said they seize an average of one real firearm and one replica gun per week, and urged anyone who believes they see a firearm to call 9-1-1 immediately.