Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

City of Peterborough says no further contamination in Little Lake after latest oil sheen cleanup

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 3:36 pm
The oily sheen flowing from Jackson Creek into Little Lake on March 16, 2023, in Peterborough, Ont. View image in full screen
The oily sheen flowing from Jackson Creek into Little Lake on March 16, 2023, in Peterborough, Ont. Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Peterborough, Ont., says surface water testing in Little Lake last week came back negative for petroleum hydrocarbons following cleanup efforts of the latest oil sheen earlier this month.

The sheen at the outlet of Jackson Creek which flows into the lake was first reported on March 16, prompting extensive cleanup and containment by city public works, private contractors and the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Read more: Jackson Creek fuel spill in Peterborough ‘possibly’ from city’s transit yard site: Ministry

The city says cleanup and monitoring efforts continue but that no further contamination has been found flowing into the creek.

“Based on the conditions in Jackson Creek, it appears that no additional fuel is being added to the oil sheen on Jackson Creek — that the source of the contamination has stopped,” the city said Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

That source, however, has still yet to be determined. Provincial officials last week said the sheen was “possibly” historic contamination from the city’s transit yard on nearby Townsend Street.

The city notes there is known historical contamination in the area including its own property.

“Based on the limited nature of the contamination, that does not appear to be continuing. One possibility is that the oil sheen is residual or remaining from the contamination last summer and fall that was caught upstream over the winter,” the city said.

August 2022 cleanup

The city faced a similar oily sheen scenario in August 2022. Following cleanup, the city conducted a geophysical survey of its property that discovered a “previously unidentified buried tank.”

Trending Now

The city said the tank was removed as part of  the precautionary remediation efforts. Last fall and winter, a permeable reactive barrier was installed on city property to “capture and remediate any potential contamination.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city and Peterborough Public Health noted the city’s water supply is safe since it is drawn upstream and treated.

The health unit also advises anyone downstream of Little Lake to report any oil sheens or fuel odour.

Click to play video: 'Spill in Jackson Creek near Little Lake in Peterborough may be caused by ‘historic underground release of diesel fuel’: MOE'
Spill in Jackson Creek near Little Lake in Peterborough may be caused by ‘historic underground release of diesel fuel’: MOE
PeterboroughCity of PeterboroughLittle LakeMinistry of the EnvironmentJackson CreekJackson Creek fuel spillLittle Lake fuel spill
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers