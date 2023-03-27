Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario minister defends covering fewer eye exams for seniors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 2:19 pm
An optometrist holds glasses in front a lightbox during an eyesight test in Bremen, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending changes to optometry coverage that reduce the frequency of eye exams for healthy seniors, saying a new agreement strengthens care for people with eye conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joerg Sarbach. View image in full screen
An optometrist holds glasses in front a lightbox during an eyesight test in Bremen, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending changes to optometry coverage that reduce the frequency of eye exams for healthy seniors, saying a new agreement strengthens care for people with eye conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joerg Sarbach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joerg Sarbach
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending changes to optometry coverage that reduce the frequency of eye exams for healthy seniors, saying a new agreement strengthens care for people with eye conditions.

The province announced Friday that it had reached a funding agreement with optometrists that increases some payments to them, but reduces some coverage for patients.

Read more: Ontario reaches funding deal with optometrists; changes seniors’ eye exam eligibility

As of Sept. 1, people aged 65 and older will be covered for one eye exam every 18 months, instead of one a year, unless they have a condition affecting their eyes such as macular degeneration, glaucoma or diabetes.

Jones says the agreement involves “fine tuning,” questioning whether it makes more sense for more money to be spent on a healthy 65-year-old with no eye issues or a young patient with diabetes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

For patients with diabetes, a documented history of the disease is currently required in order for the patient to receive an OHIP-insured eye exam, but as of Sept. 1 optometrists can make a clinical assessment themselves.

Optometrists withdrew from performing provincially insured eye services from September to November 2021 amid a dispute over the amount they were being reimbursed for eye exams, and say the overall funding increase is similar to what the province was offering at the time, but is being redistributed in a way that “makes more sense.”

More on Canada
Ontario health careSylvia JonesOptometristsontario eye examsOptometrists ontarioeye exams seniorsseniors eye exams
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers