Ontario’s labour ministry reviewing CFLPA’s workers’ compensation concerns

Ontario’s labour ministry says it’s reviewing concerns brought forward by the Canadian Football League Players’ Association and other professional athlete unions.

The review is part of the Ontario government’s larger plans to improve compensation for injured workers in the province.

The statement comes after a lobby of athlete unions led by the CFLPA called for changes to workers’ compensation across Canada.

Pro athletes are currently exempt from workers’ compensation, and it’s up to each province to determine if it will extend them coverage.

If one does, coverage would only apply for games played within that province.

The unions have targeted British Columbia as the first province in which to press the issue because WorkSafeBC, its workplace safety agency, sets its own policies so changes wouldn’t have to come through legislation.