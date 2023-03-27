Man hospitalized with serious injuries after early morning hit-and-run in London, Ont.

A pedestrian was sent to hospital following a hit and run in east London, Ont., early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Churchill Street and Clarke Road around 3:20 a.m., where a man was found with serious injuries.
According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene. However, at approximately 4 a.m., the driver returned.
The investigation is ongoing and police say it has been reassigned to the traffic management unit.
