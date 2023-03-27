Woman dies after hitting steel cable while snowmobiling on river in central Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in central Alberta are investigating after a woman died while snowmobiling near Ponoka Saturday afternoon.

Rimbey RCMP said around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the Blindman River near Township Road 441 and Range Road 15, about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

A 25-year-old woman was snowmobiling on the river with her spouse and two friends when she hit a steel cable that extended across the river, police said.

“The Ponoka County Fire Department and EMS provided medical care and the driver was airlifted via STARS to the University of Alberta hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” said police in a news release.

The RCMP major crimes unit and traffic analyst are investigating the incident along with Rimbey RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are looking to speak with anyone who might know who installed the cable across the river. Those with information can contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.