Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Ontario doles out $5.5M to small communities for storm clean up, recovery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'A look at Ontario’s 2023 spring forecast'
A look at Ontario’s 2023 spring forecast
WATCH ABOVE: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell details what Ontarians can expect weather-wise this spring.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly two dozen small municipalities in Ontario will share $5.5 million to help with recovering from extreme weather.

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith announced Monday that the funding will help 22 small municipalities with clearing downed trees and other debris as well as forest regeneration.

Don DeGenova, mayor of Tweed, in eastern Ontario, says residents have been living “under an umbrella of fear” since a July 24 tornado and he is grateful for the funding.

Read more: Thousand of Ontarians without power after windstorm

The government says the money is being provided on a one-time basis for municipalities that asked for help with clean up and forest regeneration efforts.

The July tornado touched down in eastern Ontario, tearing roofs from houses, downing trees onto major roadways and toppling hydro lines serving tens of thousands of customers.

Story continues below advertisement

In May, a derecho – a line of intense, fast-moving windstorms – swept through Ontario and Quebec, starting around Sarnia, Ont., damaging buildings and temporarily forcing many people from their homes.

Municipalities receiving funding:

  • Addington Highlands Township: $54,975.26
  • Municipality of Tweed: $1,203,801.74
  • Municipality of Marmora and Lakes: $138,271.41
  • Township of Madoc: $889,964.62
  • Township of Tudor and Cashel: $251,415
  • Township of North Kawartha: $59,480.61
  • Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen: $115,116.04
  • Township of Limerick: $222,491.15
  • United Counties of Prescott and Russell: $1,223,701.35
  • Township of Drummond/North Elmsley: $74,663
  • Municipality of Mississippi Mills: $150,000
  • Town of Carleton Place: $150,000
  • Township of Greater Madawaska: $34,143
  • Township of Central Frontenac: $150,000
  • Tay Valley Township: $19,102.11
  • Township of Lanark Highlands: $57,046.34
  • Township of North Frontenac: $169,093.28
  • Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal: $150,000
  • Township of Beckwith: $110,342.85
  • Municipality of Port Hope: $40,000
  • Douro-Dummer Township: $141,323.23
  • Otonabee-South Monaghan Township: $95,068.73
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'What is a derecho and why did it cause so much damage?'
What is a derecho and why did it cause so much damage?

 

– with files from Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

Advertisement
More on Canada
OntarioOntario governmentOntario stormTweedGraydon Smithontario storm cleanupNatural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon SmithOntario storm funding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers