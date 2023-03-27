Menu

Crime

Assault charges laid in connection with dispute between roommates over rent money

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 27, 2023 11:27 am
Guelph police cruiser.
A dispute between bickering roommates has led to charges for a Guelph man.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home on Saturday.

Investigators say two men were at a business on Paisley Road earlier that day when an argument ensued over rent money.

They say one of the men punched the other in the face and then left the store.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. woman charged after protesters assaulted, threatened

Investigators say the argument resumed at home, where the same man took a small baseball bat and swung at the other man.

They say the bat didn’t make any contact but the victim was later treated by paramedics for facial swelling and a possible concussion.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged and is released after a bail hearing.

He will be back in a Guelph court April 18.

