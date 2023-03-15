Guelph, Ont. woman charged after protesters assaulted, threatened

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman in Guelph, Ont., faces charges following an assault on anti-abortion protesters.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a pair of protesters were conducting a silent demonstration near Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street.

Police said the woman drove by and made an obscene gesture toward the protesters before stopping and throwing the contents of a thermos at them.

The thermos of coffee splashed both victims, but neither suffered any physical injuries.

Police said the woman then turned around and threatened the two individuals, telling them if they were still there in an hour she’d return with bullets.

Police arrested the accused after she was found a short distance away. The 28-year-old faces two counts of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.