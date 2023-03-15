Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. woman charged after protesters assaulted, threatened

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 15, 2023 11:50 am
Guelph police say two anti-abortion protesters were conducting a silent demonstration on Tuesday when a woman assaulted and threatened them. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two anti-abortion protesters were conducting a silent demonstration on Tuesday when a woman assaulted and threatened them. Guelph Police
Police say a woman in Guelph, Ont., faces charges following an assault on anti-abortion protesters.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a pair of protesters were conducting a silent demonstration near Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street.

Police said the woman drove by and made an obscene gesture toward the protesters before stopping and throwing the contents of a thermos at them.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police looking for suspects in overnight assault

The thermos of coffee splashed both victims, but neither suffered any physical injuries.

Police said the woman then turned around and threatened the two individuals, telling them if they were still there in an hour she’d return with bullets.

Read more: Guelph police announce arrest in hate-related assaults

Police arrested the accused after she was found a short distance away. The 28-year-old faces two counts of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

AssaultGuelphGuelph NewsProtestGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeUttering ThreatsAnti-abortionGuelph assault
