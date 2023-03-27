Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers to face Windsor Spitfires in playoffs after weekend losses

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 10:54 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kitchener Rangers will face the Windsor Spitfires in the first round of the OHL playoffs after suffering a pair of losses over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the Rangers closed out the season with a visit to London where they were thumped by the Knights by a score of 5-1.

Read more: London Knights finish regular season with a win over Kitchener, playing Owen Sound in playoffs

Reid Valade was the lone goalscorer for Kitchener, as the team finished in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Five different Knights found the back of the net including Easton Cowan, George Diaco, Logan Mailloux, Landon Sim and Denver Barkley.

Brett Brochu turned aside 18 shots to record the win for London, as they finished second in the Eastern Conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Things were much busier at the other end of the rink as Marcus Vandenberg stopped 31 of 26 shots he faced in picking up the loss for the Rangers.

There were high hopes of moving up the standings heading into the weekend when the Rangers hosted the Flint Firebirds at the Aud on Friday night.

With three minutes to play, the team held a three-goal advantage but the wheels fell off the bus from there.

Amadeus Lombardi, Ethan Hay and Riley Piercey all beat Rangers netminder Marco Constantini over the closing minutes before Gavin Hayes scored in overtime to hand Kitchener the loss. For Lombardi and Piercey, it was their second marker of the evening.

Trending Now
More on Sports

Francesco Arcuri, Adrian Misaljevic, Carson Rehkopf Cameron Mercer and Danny Zhilkin all scored for Kitchener but it was Constantini who truly shone on Friday night.

The Rangers goaltender faced an astonishing 52 shots over the course of just over 61 minutes of play.

At the other end, Firebirds netminder Nathan Day was also busy as he faced 38 shots, stopping 33 in a winning effort.

The Firebirds finished fifth in the Western Conference and will face Michigan rivals, the Saginaw Spirit, in Round 1.

Kitchener will open things up in their series with the Spitfires on Thursday and Saturday in Windsor before returning home next Tuesday and Thursday.

Advertisement
OHLLondon KnightsOntario Hockey Leaguekitchener rangersWindsor SpitfiresFlint FirebirdsOHL playoffsKitchener Rangers newsLondon news#ohlrangersKitchener Rangers playoffsOhl Rangers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers