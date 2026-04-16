Roughriders release Ajou Ajou following gender-based violence investigation

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Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou was released from Saskatchewan’s CFL team following the results of a third-party investigation into allegations of gender-based violence and harassment by the league.

Ajou’s release came after a league investigation into allegations of him making unwanted physical contact with women at a restaurant in Regina on Nov. 18 of last year, the same day the Riders held their Grey Cup parade.

The CFL’s decision, which was released on Thursday morning, called for a minimum six-game suspension. According to the league, Ajou’s actions breached their gender-based violence and harassment policy.

This violation prompted his removal from his team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a news release that same day.

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“We hold our players to a high standard, one that focuses on integrity and treating people with respect. He failed to meet that standard and is no longer a Roughrider,” said Jeremy O’Day, the team’s general manager and vice-president of football operations in a news release.

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The league was made aware of multiple allegations against the player in late January, the CFL said. Those allegations led to a third-party investigation, which involved interviews with Ajou, the complainants and more than one witness.

“Ajou Ajou’s actions go directly against the values we hold as an organization,” said his former GM.

For him to be reinstated and play in the league next season, Ajou must participate in a minimum of 15 counselling sessions with a gender-based violence expert, meet with the commissioner and complete a psychological evaluation performed by an outside expert, according to the CFL.

“It is my hope that Mr. Ajou learns from this experience, and that other players take this unfortunate situation as a reminder of the standards we uphold,” said Stewart Johnson, the CFL league commissioner.

In his final season with the Riders, Ajou totalled 212 yards on 22 receptions and no touchdowns. The Alberta native was waived by the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in January 2025.

All CFL players, coaches and staff must complete training on gender-based violence and harassment, the league said. Members of the league also have other mandatory education, including concussion protocols and the player code of conduct.

Global News has reached out to the Regina Police Service for comment.