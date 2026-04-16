NHL announces start dates for playoff matchups

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NEW YORK – The NHL has unveiled when playoff-bound teams will begin their quests for the Stanley Cup.

The league released start dates for Game 1 of each first-round series on Thursday, despite the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings all still looking to climb the standings.

The playoffs will begin Saturday with the Ottawa Senators facing the Hurricanes in Carolina (3 p.m. ET), followed by the Dallas Stars hosting the Minnesota Wild (5:30 p.m.) and the Philadelphia Flyers visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m.).

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On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche will entertain whichever team finishes the regular season in the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

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Later in the day, the Montreal Canadiens will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Boston Bruins face the Sabres in Buffalo. The Utah Mammoth will take on the Vegas Golden Knights. All Sunday game times are to be determined.

The final series will begin Monday with the second- and third-place teams in the Pacific Division facing off.

The Oilers enter the final day of the regular season sitting in second place, one point up on the Ducks and Kings.

Edmonton hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, while L.A. visits the Calgary Flames and Anaheim takes on the Predators in Nashville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.