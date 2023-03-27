Menu

Canada

Israel’s embassy in Canada is now closed as Netanyahu seeks judicial changes. Why?

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu fires defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul'
Protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu fires defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
WATCH - Protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu fires defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Israeli diplomats in Canada joined a strike on Monday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

The diplomats’ move follows instructions given to Israeli missions worldwide to walk off the job, in line with a decision by the country’s largest trade union, Histadrut, which launched the job action on March 27.

Read more: Mass strike breaks out in Israel over Netanyahu’s plan for judicial overhaul

Only emergency services will be provided, an Israeli embassy spokesperson told Global News in an email. The mission in Ottawa, and its consulates in Toronto and Montreal, are closed.

“We don’t know how long it will last,” the spokesperson said in regard to the strike.

What’s going on?

The strike by the Histadrut umbrella group, which represents nearly 800,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among many other fields, could paralyze large parts of Israel’s economy, which is already on shaky ground, ratcheting up the pressure on Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul.

Story continues below advertisement

After taking power late last year, key figures in Netanyahu’s Likud Party, along with his governing partners, pledged to quickly overhaul the country’s judicial system. Critics have said it is driven by a desire to push their ideological agendas with less judicial oversight.

Click to play video: 'Israel’s ‘Day of Shutdown’ sees arrests, roads blocked as Netanyahu stands firm on judicial reforms'
Israel’s ‘Day of Shutdown’ sees arrests, roads blocked as Netanyahu stands firm on judicial reforms

Opponents have said the overhaul would upend the country’s delicate system of checks and balances. They also claim Netanyahu has a deep conflict of interest in trying to reshape the legal system while on trial for corruption in three separate cases.

The government says the legal changes are necessary to streamline governance in the face of an interventionist judiciary.

Story continues below advertisement

The “transition to the new government and to different policy” led to Israel’s ambassador to Canada, Ronen Hoffman, to announce in January that his “personal and professional integrity” compelled him to shorten his post and return to Israel in the summer. Hoffman was named ambassador under the previous government.

What is fuelling the latest unrest?

Israel has experienced nearly three months of mass protests since the overhaul was unveiled.

However, after Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday over his opposition to the overhaul, tens of thousands of people blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway, and thousands more demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home.

Israel strike View image in full screen
Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 27. AP Photo

Gallant was the first minister to break ranks and publicly call for a delay in the overhaul. Gallant said that pushing ahead could hurt Israel’s military readiness as soldiers were threatening not to report for duty.

Story continues below advertisement

Gallant was among the most respected members of the new government, and by attacking the man responsible for national security, Netanyahu may have crossed a red line – and unwittingly united this deeply polarized country by touching upon national security, one of the few areas of consensus.

Trending Now

What makes this strike different?

While Histadrut has crippled parts of the economy in past labour disputes over the years, it has never gone on strike to protest a political matter.

The decision was felt almost immediately. Israel’s main international airport cancelled all outgoing flights, stranding more than 70,000 travellers. Doctors and daycare workers said they would stay off the job, and others were expected to join as well.

Israel strike View image in full screen
Israelis block streets as they protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 27. Ariel Schalit/AP

The economy already has been hit by the protests, with the shekel currency tumbling in value in recent weeks. A protracted strike could mean longer-lasting and deeper damage.

Story continues below advertisement

What happens now?

Hours after promising a nationwide speech, Netanyahu remained huddled in meetings with advisers and coalition partners.

A pause would help ease the tensions and buy Netanyahu some time to find a compromise, but if he backs down, he may risk angering his far-right coalition partners — potentially threatening the stability of his government and risking the possibility of new elections.

Israel strike View image in full screen
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 27. Ariel Schalit/AP

Any new election would once again likely focus again on Netanyahu’s suitability to govern while he faces serious legal problems.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Associated Press

IsraelIsrael protestsIsrael newsIsrael CanadaProtests In IsraelIsrael StrikeIsrael Embassy CanadaIsrael Embassy Canada strikeisrael judical reformisrael protests 2023israel riotsisraeli protestswhat is going on in israelwhat is happening in israel today
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

