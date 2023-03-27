Israel’s embassy in Canada is now closed as Netanyahu seeks judicial changes. Why?

Send this page to someone via email

Israeli diplomats in Canada joined a strike on Monday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

The diplomats’ move follows instructions given to Israeli missions worldwide to walk off the job, in line with a decision by the country’s largest trade union, Histadrut, which launched the job action on March 27.

Only emergency services will be provided, an Israeli embassy spokesperson told Global News in an email. The mission in Ottawa, and its consulates in Toronto and Montreal, are closed.

“We don’t know how long it will last,” the spokesperson said in regard to the strike.

What’s going on?

The strike by the Histadrut umbrella group, which represents nearly 800,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among many other fields, could paralyze large parts of Israel’s economy, which is already on shaky ground, ratcheting up the pressure on Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul.

After taking power late last year, key figures in Netanyahu’s Likud Party, along with his governing partners, pledged to quickly overhaul the country’s judicial system. Critics have said it is driven by a desire to push their ideological agendas with less judicial oversight.

Opponents have said the overhaul would upend the country’s delicate system of checks and balances. They also claim Netanyahu has a deep conflict of interest in trying to reshape the legal system while on trial for corruption in three separate cases.

The government says the legal changes are necessary to streamline governance in the face of an interventionist judiciary.

With the transition to the new government and to different policy in Israel, my personal and professional integrity has compelled me to request to shorten my post and return to Israel this summer. — Dr. Ronen Hoffman (@ronenhoffman) January 22, 2023

The “transition to the new government and to different policy” led to Israel’s ambassador to Canada, Ronen Hoffman, to announce in January that his “personal and professional integrity” compelled him to shorten his post and return to Israel in the summer. Hoffman was named ambassador under the previous government.

What is fuelling the latest unrest?

Israel has experienced nearly three months of mass protests since the overhaul was unveiled.

However, after Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday over his opposition to the overhaul, tens of thousands of people blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway, and thousands more demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home.

View image in full screen Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 27. AP Photo

Gallant was the first minister to break ranks and publicly call for a delay in the overhaul. Gallant said that pushing ahead could hurt Israel’s military readiness as soldiers were threatening not to report for duty.

Gallant was among the most respected members of the new government, and by attacking the man responsible for national security, Netanyahu may have crossed a red line – and unwittingly united this deeply polarized country by touching upon national security, one of the few areas of consensus.

What makes this strike different?

While Histadrut has crippled parts of the economy in past labour disputes over the years, it has never gone on strike to protest a political matter.

The decision was felt almost immediately. Israel’s main international airport cancelled all outgoing flights, stranding more than 70,000 travellers. Doctors and daycare workers said they would stay off the job, and others were expected to join as well.

View image in full screen Israelis block streets as they protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 27. Ariel Schalit/AP

The economy already has been hit by the protests, with the shekel currency tumbling in value in recent weeks. A protracted strike could mean longer-lasting and deeper damage.

What happens now?

Hours after promising a nationwide speech, Netanyahu remained huddled in meetings with advisers and coalition partners.

A pause would help ease the tensions and buy Netanyahu some time to find a compromise, but if he backs down, he may risk angering his far-right coalition partners — potentially threatening the stability of his government and risking the possibility of new elections.

View image in full screen Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 27. Ariel Schalit/AP

Any new election would once again likely focus again on Netanyahu’s suitability to govern while he faces serious legal problems.

— with files from The Associated Press