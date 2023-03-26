Camaraderie and competition at the forefront of the BC Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Winter Games continue to bring competition and camaraderie to locations throughout the North Okanagan.

Kicking off the second full day of competition is wheelchair basketball, bringing together players of all abilities under one roof at the Lavington School and Community Centre.

“Being at a tournament like this and meeting kids who are like them and making friends, it’s huge,” said Nadine Barbisan, BC Winter Games wheelchair basketball advisor.

Sinking basket after basket, Vancouver’s Jeffer Ward wants to take this sport all the way.

“I would like to get as high as I can, so Paralympics or playing in the States,” said Ward.

Even though the athletes live far apart and many are usually on opposing teams, there are plenty of friendships made off the court.

“Truly, these people are like my family,” said Elise Froese from Victoria. “It’s just really great to be around them and always be playing with them.”

In Vernon, there are hundreds of karate competitors at Kalamalka Secondary School, where Kelowna’s Isaac Wannop has a strategy to win.

“I’m going to just scope out what other people are doing and find a weakness and then counter it,” said Wannop.

At Clarence Fulton Secondary School, there are plenty of judo practitioners waiting for their chance on the tatami.

“I got to go up against a girl way older than me and this is a new weight category for me so it’s kind of scary, but I did end up losing, but that’s OK because we’re friends now,” said Kaitlyn Sandoval from Creston.

As the sun sets on the second full day of competition, athletes are gearing up for the finals happening Sunday. For a full list of events visit the BC Games website