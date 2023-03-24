Siakam, Raptors dominate Pistons 118-97

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Pascal Siakam had a game-high 32 points and nine assists and the Toronto Raptors dominated the Detroit Pistons en route to a 118-97 win on Friday night.

Chris Boucher added 19 points and 13 rebounds off the bench and Fred VanVleet poured in 18 points for Toronto (36-38), which ended its two-game skid.

It was the Raptors’ first season sweep of the Pistons since the 2017-18 campaign. Toronto also improved to 7-0 on the year when holding its opponents to under 100 points.

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points for Detroit (16-58), which had its losing streak extended to five games. Marvin Bagley III added 14 points and nine rebounds and James Wiseman also scored 14.

Toronto moved within half a game of Atlanta for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Raptors, who entered Friday averaging an NBA-leading 9.3 steals per game had seven of their 12 steals in the first half.

O.G. Anunoby kick-started a 7-0 Toronto run with a three-pointer and Will Barton capped it with a fast-break layup after a VanVleet steal to put the Raptors ahead 17-7 with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

Thirty-five seconds later, Barton hit a corner three to increase the lead. Toronto went 5-of-7 from three-point range up to that point and closed the frame up 38-26.

The Pistons trimmed the deficit early in the second with a 7-2 run, only for Siakam to foil their momentum. The all-star forward scored seven of his 26 first-half points in a 9-2 Toronto run that followed.

After a pair of free throws with 46.1 seconds left, Jakob Poeltl blocked a Bagley floater attempt and Toronto went into halftime ahead 72-52.

Anunoby’s 18-foot jumper with 2:03 left in the third gave the Raptors their largest lead of the night to that point at 22 points, and went into the fourth with a 92-73 edge.

Boucher scored five points in an 8-3 Toronto run early to make it a 104-77 game. The Montreal native had an emphatic put back dunk over Pistons centre Jalen Duren after a Siakam miss and hit the free throw after. Boucher then blocked Duren, and two possessions later, hit a three-pointer.

Detroit failed to get within 19 points of the Raptors throughout the frame.

CANADIAN HISTORY

Pistons coach Dwane Casey expressed his pride in the history made on Wednesday in Toronto. In starting Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal and Oshae Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., the Indiana Pacers became the first team since starters were officially tracked in 1970-71 to start three Canadian-born players in an NBA game.

“They really played well and there’s something to that and I was just proud to see the growth of Canadian basketball starting with that group,” Casey said pre-game. “And being here, in the (United) States they probably look at it ‘Uhh,’ but I understand the magnitude of that and how important that is and it was really beautiful to see.”

INJURIES

The Raptors remained without forwards Precious Achiuwa (right hamstring tightness), Scottie Barnes (left wrist soreness), Joe Wieskamp (right hamstring strain) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (right elbow stiffness).

UP NEXT

Raptors: Close their two-game homestand against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Pistons: Return home to play the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.