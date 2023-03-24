Manitoba police watchdog investigates death of woman in RCMP custody

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after RCMP in Chemawawin in the northern part o the province say a woman died in their custody.

In a release Friday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said RCMP have told them officers arrested a woman they allege to have been intoxicated around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was detained in a cell at the Chemawawin RCMP detachment, where police say she was found unresponsive around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The IIU says CPR was started immediately but the woman was pronounced dead when nurses from the community’s nursing station arrived.

The IIU says it is investigating and a civilian monitor has been requested from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Anyone with information or video footage that may help the investigation is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.