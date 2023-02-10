Former Manitoba RCMP officer accused of illegally hunting a caribou, shooting police car instead

Send this page to someone via email

A former RCMP officer has been charged after police allege he attempted to illegally hunt a caribou while on duty in northern Manitoba.

Mounties say the officer was driving a marked police vehicle on winter road near Bunibonibee Cree Nation last March when he noticed a caribou.

They say he pulled over and used the patrol-issued rifle from his police vehicle to try to shoot the caribou, illegally.

Police allege the officer, who has since resigned, fired two rounds at the animal, but instead hit his police vehicle.

The caribou was not injured, police said in a release Friday.

An investigation that included conservation officers and Manitoba’s police watchdog was started after the officer returned to the detachment and told his supervisor about what had happened.

A 34-year-old man has now been charged with using a prohibited firearm in a careless manner and hunting without a licence.

Police say the accused resigned and was discharged from the RCMP in June.