Multiple houses destroyed, damaged in fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Fire has destroyed two houses, damaged five more and killed a dog in the Citadel neighbourhood of northwest Calgary.

As of 1:45 p.m., one adult was missing.

Calls about a house billowing smoke started coming into the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) around 12:20 p.m., district chief Innes Fraser said.

Arriving at 800 Citadel Way, crews found two houses on fire. CFD called a second alarm and then a third.

Fraser said due to the intensity of the fire, crews had to pull back and go into defensive mode.

Crews are expected to be there for a long time, Fraser said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…