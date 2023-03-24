Multiple houses destroyed, damaged in fire in northwest Calgary

Fire has destroyed two houses, damaged five more and killed a dog in the Citadel neighbourhood of northwest Calgary.
As of 1:45 p.m., one adult was missing.
Calls about a house billowing smoke started coming into the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) around 12:20 p.m., district chief Innes Fraser said.
Arriving at 800 Citadel Way, crews found two houses on fire. CFD called a second alarm and then a third.
Fraser said due to the intensity of the fire, crews had to pull back and go into defensive mode.
15
25
35
45
55
Crews are expected to be there for a long time, Fraser said.
Trending Now
More to come…
2 homes severely damaged after fire in northeast Calgary
Comments