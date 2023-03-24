Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Multiple houses destroyed, damaged in fire in northwest Calgary

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 24, 2023 4:27 pm
Multiple homes damaged after fire in northwest Calgary
WATCH: The Global1 helicopter captured footage after a fire broke out in northwest Calgary and damaged numerous homes.
Fire has destroyed two houses, damaged five more and killed a dog in the Citadel neighbourhood of northwest Calgary.

As of 1:45 p.m., one adult was missing.

Read more: 6 people, 1 cat escape Calgary duplex fire in Huntington Hills

Calls about a house billowing smoke started coming into the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) around 12:20 p.m., district chief Innes Fraser said.

Arriving at 800 Citadel Way, crews found two houses on fire. CFD called a second alarm and then a third.

Fraser said due to the intensity of the fire, crews had to pull back and go into defensive mode.

Crews are expected to be there for a long time, Fraser said.

More to come…

