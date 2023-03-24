Man arrested after vehicles stolen in Toronto area, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Aug. 31, 2022, officers received a report that a man was trying to break into a vehicle in the Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

Officers said the man was arrested and charged with attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

Police said a search warrant was also executed.

“Through information obtained via the search warrant, investigators determined that in the months leading up to the accused’s initial arrest, he was actively involved in the theft of Jeep Grand Cherokees,” officers said in a news release.

Police said between July 7 and Aug. 30 of 2022, the man is alleged to have stolen 11 vehicles in the Toronto area.

Officers said on Thursday, 39-year-old Sebastien Thibault from Sorel, Que., was arrested.

He has been charged with 11 counts each of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

Police said Thibault is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Friday.

“It is believed that Sebastien Thibault was working with an accomplice,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.