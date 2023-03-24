Menu

Crime

Man arrested after vehicles stolen in Toronto area, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 12:58 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters is shown on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters is shown on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Aug. 31, 2022, officers received a report that a man was trying to break into a vehicle in the Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

Officers said the man was arrested and charged with attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

Police said a search warrant was also executed.

Read more: Man follows girls home, looks through window while committing ‘indecent act,’ Toronto police say

“Through information obtained via the search warrant, investigators determined that in the months leading up to the accused’s initial arrest, he was actively involved in the theft of Jeep Grand Cherokees,” officers said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said between July 7 and Aug. 30 of 2022, the man is alleged to have stolen 11 vehicles in the Toronto area.

Officers said on Thursday, 39-year-old Sebastien Thibault from Sorel, Que., was arrested.

He has been charged with 11 counts each of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

Police said Thibault is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Friday.

“It is believed that Sebastien Thibault was working with an accomplice,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

