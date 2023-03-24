Canada makes playoff cut at women’s world curling, finishes with 7-5 round robin record

See more sharing options

Canada’s Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women’s world curling championship.

Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier Friday, made the six-team playoff cut at 7-5.

After conceding to Denmark after eight ends, Canada locked up a spot in a qualification game a short time later when Tabitha Peterson of the United States dropped a 10-6 decision to South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha.

Canada will learn its seeding position when the last round-robin draw is completed later Friday at the Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.

The top two seeds earn direct berths in the semifinals. The other playoff teams will play qualification games on Saturday morning.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.