Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada makes playoff cut at women’s world curling, finishes with 7-5 round robin record

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 1:15 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women’s world curling championship.

Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier Friday, made the six-team playoff cut at 7-5.

After conceding to Denmark after eight ends, Canada locked up a spot in a qualification game a short time later when Tabitha Peterson of the United States dropped a 10-6 decision to South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha.

Read more: Canada’s Einarson tops Turkey 10-4 at women’s world curling championship

Canada will learn its seeding position when the last round-robin draw is completed later Friday at the Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.

Story continues below advertisement

The top two seeds earn direct berths in the semifinals. The other playoff teams will play qualification games on Saturday morning.

Trending Now

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling'
Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling
CanadaTeam CanadaCurlingDenmarkKerri EinarsonWomen's CurlingWomen's World Curling Championshipcurling worldsMadeleine DupontWinnpeg Sports
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers