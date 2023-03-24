Menu

Sports

Canada’s Einarson tops Turkey 10-4 at women’s world curling championship

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 9:49 am
Canada’s Kerri Einarson scored a 10-4 decision over Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz to move one step closer to the playoff round at the women’s world curling championship on Friday.

The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris ended the match against Turkey (5-6) with a double takeout that scored four in the eighth end.

Canada improved to 7-4 with the victory and moved into a third place tie with Norway at the 13-team tournament.

Read more: Canada’s Einarson drops 8-3 decision to Germany at women’s worlds curling playdowns

Canada was set to close out round-robin play later Friday against Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont. A win over Demark (3-7) would guarantee Einarson a spot in the playoff round.

Trending Now

The top six rinks in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at the Goransson Arena.

Winnipeg SportsTeam CanadaCurlingManitoba CurlingKerri EinarsonWomen's CurlingWomen's World Curling Championship
© 2023 The Canadian Press

