Canada’s Einarson tops Turkey 10-4 at women’s world curling championship

Canada’s Kerri Einarson scored a 10-4 decision over Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz to move one step closer to the playoff round at the women’s world curling championship on Friday.

The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris ended the match against Turkey (5-6) with a double takeout that scored four in the eighth end.

Canada improved to 7-4 with the victory and moved into a third place tie with Norway at the 13-team tournament.

Canada's @EinarsonTeam started the last day of the round robin at the #WWCC2023 on the right foot! A big victory against Turkey gets the team honing in on a playoff spot this weekend.

Canada was set to close out round-robin play later Friday against Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont. A win over Demark (3-7) would guarantee Einarson a spot in the playoff round.

The top six rinks in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at the Goransson Arena.