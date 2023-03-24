Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 24

Send this page to someone via email

Filming of an autism documentary taking place in Saskatoon, youth speed skaters are in Saskatoon for a national championship, and getting ready for seeding in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Autism Speaks Canada shoots a documentary in Saskatoon

A new documentary being shot in Saskatoon will help people learn more about autism.

Sarah Ahmed from Autism Speaks Canada discusses why the group is filming in Saskatoon and how the documentary helps tell the story of those living on the autism spectrum.

She is joined by one of the participants, Carter du Chalard, who explains why he wants to be part of the documentary and tell his story.

Story continues below advertisement

4:08 Autism Speaks Canada shooting documentary in Saskatoon

Speed skaters take to the short track in Saskatoon

The Canadian Youth Short Track Championships are taking place this weekend at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

Chris Veeman explains what short-track speed skating is and why it is called Nascar on ice.

His daughter, Lena, is taking part in the championships and talks about her experience with the sport.

2:57 Speed skaters taking to the short track in Saskatoon

Preparing seeds and bulbs for planting: Garden Tips

Spring is here and it’s time to start thinking about planting season.

Story continues below advertisement

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at ways to get a head start on the seeding process indoors.

She also has tips for starting bulbs indoors in Garden Tips.

3:33 Preparing seeds and bulbs for planting: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 24

A mix of sun and cloud — Emily-May Simmonds has what you need to know in your Friday, March 24, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.