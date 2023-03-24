Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with meth, vehicle theft in Kenora, Ont.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 10:33 am
An OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A Winnipeg man is behind bars awaiting a Kenora, Ont. court date after allegedly fleeing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) when they tried to conduct a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Police said a vehicle was spotted speeding and driving erratically in the western Ontario city around 11 a.m., and when officers tried to pull it over, the vehicle, which was found to have been reported stolen, sped away.

Read more: Traffic stop results in drug, gun seizure and 3 Manitobans arrested: Kenora OPP

The vehicle and driver were located later that day, with the help of a canine unit and Treaty Three Police Service officers, and arrested safely.

The 32-year-old Winnipegger has been charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of meth.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg an outlier among major Canadian cities that have reduced residential speed limits'
Winnipeg an outlier among major Canadian cities that have reduced residential speed limits
