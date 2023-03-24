Winnipeg man charged with meth, vehicle theft in Kenora, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is behind bars awaiting a Kenora, Ont. court date after allegedly fleeing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) when they tried to conduct a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Police said a vehicle was spotted speeding and driving erratically in the western Ontario city around 11 a.m., and when officers tried to pull it over, the vehicle, which was found to have been reported stolen, sped away.

The vehicle and driver were located later that day, with the help of a canine unit and Treaty Three Police Service officers, and arrested safely.

The 32-year-old Winnipegger has been charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of meth.

He remains in custody.