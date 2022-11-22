Menu

Crime

Traffic stop results in drug, gun seizure and 3 Manitobans arrested: Kenora OPP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 6:52 pm
Three Manitobans have been arrested after a traffic stop in Kenora Man. lead to the seizure of a gun, cash and drugs,  according to Ontario police. . View image in full screen
Three Manitobans have been arrested after a traffic stop in Kenora Man. lead to the seizure of a gun, cash and drugs,  according to Ontario police. . Kenora OPP

Three Manitobans have been arrested after a traffic stop in Kenora, Ont., led to the seizure of a gun, cash and drugs, according to police.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17A on Monday and as a result, three men were arrested and several items were seized.

Read more: Drugs, gun and cash seized in Thompson, Man.: RCMP

Suspected cocaine and fentanyl valued at approximately $6,500, as well as Canadian currency, a handgun, ammunition, and other items used in sale of illicit substances were found.

Consequently, police say two people from Winnipeg in their 30s and one person from St. Agrathe in their late 20s have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

