Crime

Drugs, gun and cash seized in Thompson, Man.: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 2:21 pm
A gun, drugs and cash have been seized in Thompson, Manitoba, after reports of a firearm having been discharged, according to Thompson RCMP. View image in full screen
A gun, drugs and cash have been seized in Thompson, Man., after reports of a firearm having been discharged, according to Thompson RCMP.

On Nov. 18, five minutes after 6 p.m., police went to an address located on Brandon Crescent for reports of a discharged firearm.

Officers were told three men, all dressed in black with toques were seen walking down the back lane.

The surrounding area was contained and tracks were found that ultimately led officers to another residence further down the street, police say.

Read more: Winnipeggers busted with firearm components used to make ‘zip guns’: police

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody a short distance away from there.

Later, the third suspect was found and arrested with the help of police dogs at a residence on Princeton Drive.

Consequently, three men ages 34, 17 and 18 were arrested and face numerous drug and fire-arm-related charges.

