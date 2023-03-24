Menu

Economy

January retail sales boosted by gas stations, motor vehicle dealers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 10:05 am
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.4 per cent to $66.4 billion in January, helped by gains at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as gas stations.

The result topped the agency’s initial estimate for the month that suggested a gain of 0.7 per cent for the first month of 2023.

However, Statistics Canada says its initial estimate for February suggests a decline of 0.6 per cent for the month, though it cautions that the figure will be revised.

Read more: Inflation cooled in February. How will the Bank of Canada respond?

For January, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 3.0 per cent, led by higher sales at new car dealers which rose 3.0 per cent. Meanwhile, sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors increased 2.9 per cent as sales in volume terms fell, but gasoline prices rose.

Core retail sales – which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers – rose 0.5 per cent for the month.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 1.5 per cent in January.

inflationCanada NewsCanada economyBusiness Newsretail salesinflation rate canadaGas Stationsretail sales Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

