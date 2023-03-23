Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Stouffville, Ont. man charged with stunt driving for third time in 4 years

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 23, 2023 8:36 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser.
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The third time is not a charm for an out-of-town driver.

Guelph Police Service traffic unit was conducting speed enforcement on Victoria Road South at Bard Boulevard Wednesday night.

Officers encountered an Audi that was clocked going 115 km/h in a 70 zone around 9 p.m.

The vehicle was pulled over, and officers charged the 20-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., with stunt driving.

Read more: Number of stunt driving charges laid by Guelph, Ont. police in 2023 raises red flags

Further investigation revealed that the driver had been previously charged with stunt driving, first in 2020 and again last September.

The man’s driver’s license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle, which belonged to his father, was impounded for 45 days.

Guelph NewsDangerous DrivingStunt drivingGuelph Police ServiceSPEEDrepeat offenderStouffvilleTraffic UnitSpeed enforcementOntario Drivers
